March 6, 2017 10:31 PM

The Latest: FBI opening investigation into Kent shooting

The Associated Press
KENT, Wash.

The Latest on the shooting of a Sikh man in Washington state (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

The FBI says it has opened a civil rights investigation into the case of a Sikh man in suburban Seattle who told police that a man shot him in the arm and said to go back to his country.

Seattle FBI spokeswoman Ayn S. Dietrich told The Associated Press in an email Monday that the FBI's Seattle Field Office, in conjunction with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, has opened an investigation to determine if there is a federal civil rights violation.

The 39-year-old man told police a man he didn't know came up to him Friday night as he worked on his car in his driveway. Authorities say they argued, with the suspect telling Rai to go back to his homeland, then shooting him in the arm.

___

1 p.m.

A community leader says a Sikh man who told police that a man shot him in the arm and said to go back to his country is recovering from his wound at home in suburban Seattle.

Hira Singh said Monday that he's talked by telephone to the 39-year-old victim and his family. He says they're doing well and "getting back to normal."

Police in the city of Kent are investigating the shooting as a hate crime. Police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner said Monday that no arrests have been so far in Friday night's shooting. The FBI has joined the investigation.

The shooting has rattled members of the Sikh community. But Singh also said they've been overwhelmed by an outpouring of support and love.

