Ex-Utah attorney general finds redemption with acquittal

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

0:34 Wild pigs romping around proposed casino site in Diamondhead

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

0:40 SunHerald reporter hops on a float at Krewe of Gemini parade

2:34 Coast officials back new casino sites. What do you think?