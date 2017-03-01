White House staff told to preserve Russia-related materials

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?