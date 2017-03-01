Deadly storm in Midwest sounded like 'explosion of glass'

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting Pause

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

6:28 Video: Dawn Franklin tells her story of domestic violence that left her almost dead

2:46 Wild play hands Southern Miss C-USA title, celebration ensues

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

3:46 Her kids were sexually abused while under state's care, and it gets worse