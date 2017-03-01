Club shooter's wife to go free before trial on aiding attack

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech Pause

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

1:19 Education funding is a challenge, and it may get harder

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?