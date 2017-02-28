Japan's Emperor Akihito on first-ever visit to Vietnam

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan Pause

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

2:17 We tried Wal-Mart's new grocery pickup; see how it went

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

1:14 Hear about a DUI crackdown