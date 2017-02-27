British songwriter accuses U2 of stealing song

1:12 How Oscars statues are made Pause

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:04 Mardi Gras in Atlanta

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove