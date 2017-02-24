DHS intel report disputes threat posed by travel ban nations

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo Pause

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

3:04 Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair

1:43 Bay High jumps out to an early lead against South Pike

1:49 “The geese were so thick on Goose Point…you could spit and hit the geese.”