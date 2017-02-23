UN-sponsored Syria talks resume in Geneva after 10 months

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you

2:09 Ocean Springs purchases Rhapsody Metallophone for Little Children's Park

1:03 Jerry Levens given Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award

1:43 Bay High jumps out to an early lead against South Pike

3:46 Her kids were sexually abused while under state's care, and it gets worse

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms