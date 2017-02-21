Second man arrested in fatal shooting of Rutgers student

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off Pause

1:43 Bay High jumps out to an early lead against South Pike

1:48 Volunteers try to save feral cats in Biloxi

1:52 Miner Toy Store in Ocean Springs is home to memories

2:07 Harrison County firefighters battle blaze on Longview Road

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:56 Ocean Springs family going global to save 2-year-old Willow Cannan

1:03 Jerry Levens given Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award

2:08 Little Levi takes milestone trip with Miracle Flights