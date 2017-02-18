Colombia's FARC rebels complete move to demobilization areas

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

2:43 Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi

0:57 This video convinced a jury that man did not leave cocaine in Wal-Mart training room.

2:02 Coast Muslims want terrorists kept out but without religious discrimination

0:29 Muslims are not against Trump

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

2:01 Urban dwelling wildlife create problems for animals and humans

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

1:07 Tired Dog Rescue gives dogs a second chance at life