Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

0:34 Wild pigs romping around proposed casino site in Diamondhead

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:06 Elementary kids practice their rock moves before singing with Foreigner

1:24 Barre Theory workout is 'like an addiction'

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

2:34 Coast officials back new casino sites. What do you think?