Police: Suicidal man, 70, shot after brandishing gun

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

2:11 Long beach woman tried to save neighbor from fire

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

9:05 The untold story of the Katrina Dolphins -- from Gulfport to Atlantis

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

1:14 Eating together means friends