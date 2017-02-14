Man convicted of killing Etan Patz, boy missing since 1979

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican Pause

0:57 Long Beach fire sends two to the hospital

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:11 Long beach woman tried to save neighbor from fire

1:24 Barre Theory workout is 'like an addiction'

2:01 It's time for Biloxi to celebrate the oyster

4:07 Watch Bobby Bradley talk about giving back and the Cleveland Indians

2:46 Wild play hands Southern Miss C-USA title, celebration ensues

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys