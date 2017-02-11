Swimsuit costs cause stir at Chicago-area school district

0:20 Watch tractor trailer crush police cruiser Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:03 How a child makes their way through the Mississippi DHS system

4:07 Watch Bobby Bradley talk about giving back and the Cleveland Indians

7:26 They lost custody of their kids for making them do too much homework, couple says

2:16 Tempers flare after state flag defender targets transgender people at USM panel

2:33 USM holds panel to discuss impact of state flag