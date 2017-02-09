Nation & World

February 9, 2017 10:35 PM

Indonesia disaster agency says 7 killed in Bali landslide

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Seven people were killed in a landslide on the tourist island of Bali that wiped out several homes, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said Friday.

The agency said in a statement that the landslide in Bangli district was caused by sustained torrential rains.

Members of two families were among those killed including a 1-year-old boy, his 7-year-old brother and their mother. Two people were hospitalized with severe injuries and two others suffered minor injuries.

The agency said more heavy rains are likely in Bali and people should be aware of the possibility of landslides and floods.

The resort island is Indonesia's best-known tourist destination and famous for its Hindu culture, white beaches and lush green interior.

Rains often cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago where millions of people live in mountainous areas or on flood plains near rivers.

