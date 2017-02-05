Police: DNA leads to arrest in strangling of NYC jogger

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss