January 31, 2017 2:26 AM

GOP group's TV ads press House members on health care repeal

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A political group that backs the House Republican leadership is using a $1.3 million television ad campaign to press representatives to back GOP efforts to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. And most of the lawmakers they're aiming at are Republicans.

The 30-second spots are by the American Action Network. Of the 24 lawmakers whose districts are being targeted, 16 are Republicans and eight are Democrats.

Ten of the Republicans had competitive races last November.

The ads come as Republicans struggle to unite behind a plan to replace Obama's law, nicknamed "Obamacare."

The action network says it picked Democrats from House districts that President Donald Trump won last fall. The spots ask viewers to tell their local lawmaker "to replace Obamacare with the better health care we deserve."

