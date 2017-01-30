White House defends immigration order in face of protests

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban Pause

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

1:51 Vietnamese food for Biloxi Tet celebration

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:32 Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula

7:21 Hancock County child is split between two families after DHS does paperwork on legal pad

2:08 Why does Hancock County have so many children in the DHS system?

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi