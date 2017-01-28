Protests erupt at airports following Trump travel ban

A young girl joins hundreds of people opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries as they demonstrate at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's executive orders barring entry to the U.S. of seven predominantly Muslim countries march through the ticketing area at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Lucia Martinez, who organized the rally, marches with others demonstrating in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore., to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
The Oregonian via AP
Mike Zacchino
The Oregonian via AP
Mike Zacchino
The Oregonian via AP
Mike Zacchino
Dozens of demonstrators march in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore., to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
The Oregonian via AP
Mike Zacchino
Protesters block an intersection near Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
