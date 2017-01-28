China marks Lunar New Year with prayers, incense, fireworks

A local Chinese artist blows fire as they perform a dragon dance during cerebrations to mark Lunar New Year at Chinatown Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. Saturday marks the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar.
Thein Zaw
AP Photo
A Malaysian ethnic Chinese family takes a selfie on the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The celebrations mark the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar.
Lim Huey Teng
AP Photo
A Malaysian ethnic Chinese girl holds offerings on the first day of Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The celebrations mark the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar.
Lim Huey Teng
AP Photo
A Malaysian ethnic Chinese woman places joss sticks in the cauldron on the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The celebrations mark the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar.
Lim Huey Teng
AP Photo
Lion dance troupe performs during the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The celebration marks the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar.
Lim Huey Teng
AP Photo
Temple visitors play with the lion dance troupe during the lion dance performance on the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The celebration marks the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar.
Lim Huey Teng
AP Photo
Temple visitors give red packets to the lion dance troupe during the lion dance performance on the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The celebration marks the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar.
Lim Huey Teng
AP Photo
People offer prayers during celebrations of Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Jan. 28 this year marks the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac.
Koji Sasahara
AP Photo
People offer prayers during celebrations of Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Jan. 28 this year marks the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac.
Koji Sasahara
AP Photo
People offer prayers during celebrations of the Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Jan. 28 this year marks the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac.
Koji Sasahara
AP Photo
North Korean refugees and their family members bow to respect their ancestors in North Korea as they celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Imjingak Pavilion, near the demilitarized zone of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Millions of South Koreans visit their hometowns during the four-day holiday that began Friday.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Lim Huey Teng
AP Photo
Koji Sasahara
AP Photo
An ethnic Chinese man lights incense sticks during celebrations of the Lunar New Year at the Dharma Bakti Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Ethnic Chinese in the world's most populous Muslim country are celebrating the Year of the Rooster.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP Photo
An ethnic Chinese woman carries incense sticks during celebrations of the Lunar New Year at the Dharma Bakti Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Ethnic Chinese in the world's most populous Muslim country are celebrating the Year of the Rooster.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP Photo
Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Hong Liang, third from right, smiles after receiving a gift reading "Lucky" from Chinese living in Myanmar as he takes part in cerebrations to mark Lunar New Year at Chinatown Saturday, Jan.28, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. Saturday marks the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar.
Thein Zaw
AP Photo
An ethnic Chinese man prays during celebrations of the Lunar New Year at the Dharma Bakti Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Ethnic Chinese in the world's most populous Muslim country are celebrating the Year of the Rooster.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP Photo
An ethnic Chinese man lights incense sticks during celebrations of the Lunar New Year at the Dharma Bakti Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Ethnic Chinese in the world's most populous Muslim country are celebrating the Year of the Rooster.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP Photo
Ethnic Chinese queue to pray during celebrations of the Lunar New Year at the Dharma Bakti Temple in the Chinatown area of Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Ethnic Chinese in the world's most populous Muslim country are celebrating the Year of the Rooster.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP Photo
An ethnic Chinese man release birds for good luck during celebrations of the Lunar New Year at the Dharma Bakti Temple in the Chinatown area of Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Ethnic Chinese in the world's most populous Muslim country are celebrating the Year of the Rooster.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP Photo
Ethnic Chinese pray during celebrations of the Lunar New Year in the Chinatown area of Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Ethnic Chinese in the world's most populous Muslim country are celebrating the Year of the Rooster.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP Photo
An ethnic Chinese man celebrates the Lunar New Year at the Dharma Bakti Temple at the Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Ethnic Chinese in the world's most populous Muslim country is to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP Photo
An Indonesian ethnic Chinese women release birds during a celebration of the Lunar New Year at Dharma Bakti Temple at the China Town in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Ethnic Chinese in the world's most populous Muslim country is to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP Photo
North Korean refugees and their family members pay respect to their ancestors in North Korea as they celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Imjingak Pavilion, near the demilitarized zone of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Millions of South Koreans visit their hometowns during the four-day holiday that began Friday.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
North Korean refugees and their family members place flowers to respect their ancestors in North Korea as they celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Imjingak Pavilion, near the demilitarized zone of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Millions of South Koreans visit their hometowns during the four-day holiday that began Friday.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Women hang a ribbon wishing for reunification of the two Koreas on the wire fence as they celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Imjingak Pavilion, near the demilitarized zone of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Millions of South Koreans visit their hometowns during the four-day holiday that began Friday.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
South Korean children Park Yeon-hee and Park Yeon-jung, right, bow to pay to respect to their ancestors in North Korea in front of the barbed wire fence as they celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Imjingak Pavilion near the demilitarized zone of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Millions of South Koreans visit their hometowns during the four-day holiday that began Friday.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
