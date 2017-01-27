Turkey issues new extradition request for officers in Greece

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder

3:30 Justin Evans determined to improve draft stock

1:32 Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula

0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington

2:08 Why does Hancock County have so many children in the DHS system?

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change

0:31 At the scene of a traffic fatality involving a Gulfport police car