AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

Trump moves to pull US out of big Asia trade deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Charting a new American course abroad, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the sweeping Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday, using one of his first actions in office to reject a centerpiece of Barack Obama's attempts to counter China and deepen U.S. ties in Asia.
Trump's move on trade aimed to fulfill a central campaign promise even as he appeared to be fixated on re-litigating the 2016 election.
In a meeting with congressional leaders on Monday night, Trump claimed that 3 to 5 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally voted in the election, costing him the popular vote, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the exchange who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. There has been no evidence to back up that claim.
Trump's assertions came in a White House meeting with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders. They were similar to claims he made on Twitter in late November that he had won the electoral college in a "landslide" and "won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally." Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes despite losing the electoral college.
Trump aimed to make jobs and the economy the focal point of his first few days in office. He has repeatedly cast the 12-nation trade pact — which was eagerly sought by U.S. allies in Asia — as detrimental to American businesses.
---
Senate panel narrowly backs Trump's choice for top diplomat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rex Tillerson's bid to be secretary of state narrowly won approval Monday from the Republican-led Foreign Relations Committee, a move that all but assures the full Senate will confirm President Donald Trump's pick for the key Cabinet post.
Members of the panel voted along party lines, 11-10, to back Tillerson following a contentious confirmation hearing nearly two weeks ago that stoked concerns he might not win the panel's recommendation. But just hours before members cast their votes, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., declared his support for Tillerson, backing off from a challenge to the new president.
Rubio said that despite serious reservations about Tillerson, particularly over his views on Russia, he believed a president was entitled to significant deference in assembling his Cabinet.
None of the committee's 10 Democrats voted for Tillerson. They cited concerns Tillerson would continue to view the world through the lens of a corporate executive and not the nation's chief diplomat.
Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the panel's top Democrat, said Tillerson "equivocated" during his confirmation hearing on questions about human rights, civil society and press and religious freedoms, and repeatedly prioritized "narrow business interests ahead of these core national security interests."
---
Trump overshadows young migrants' emotional trip to Mexico
MOLCAXAC, Mexico (AP) — Tamara Alcala Dominguez sobbed, barely able to speak, as she buried her face in the sweater of the woman who cared for her when she was a toddler.
"My little girl, I hugged you so much," Petra Bello Suarez told her now 23-year-old granddaughter, tears dampening her own creased cheeks. "I have you in my arms, my girl. ... You found me still alive."
Alcala's mother left her with Bello at age 2 when she went to seek a better life in the United States. A year later, the little girl joined her mother — and for two decades Alcala's undocumented status prevented her from returning to Mexico to see her grandmother and other relatives.
Then she became one of the hundreds of thousands protected from deportation under an Obama administration program known as DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which gave work permits to immigrants brought to the U.S as children and living in the country illegally.
Alcala burst out of the shadows. In her American home of Everett, Washington, she got an officially sanctioned job and pursued an education with dreams of becoming a doctor. And last year she enrolled in a special program that allowed her to make this, her first journey back to Mexico, and then return safely again to the United States.
---
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
BEIJING (AP) — People across Asia are poised for a potentially dramatic change in relations with Washington under President Donald Trump after decades with the United States as a major military and economic presence.
The clues Trump has given about his foreign policy are a break with former President Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia," which re-emphasized American engagement in the region.
In one of his first actions in office, Trump withdrew the United States from the sweeping Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement negotiated by the Obama administration and 11 Pacific Rim countries. He has talked about requiring allies Japan and South Korea to pay more for U.S. troops stationed on their soil.
Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 45 percent and upended four decades of diplomatic protocol by taking a phone call from President Tsai Ing-wen of self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.
"From this moment on, it's going to be America first," Trump said at his inauguration Friday. Here's how people across the Asia-Pacific region think his presidency could affect their lives:
---
Talks on Syria's civil war off to a rocky start
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Talks between the Syrian government and representatives of rebel factions got off to a rocky start Monday after their first face-to-face meeting in Kazakhstan that marked a major shift in the war's dynamics and confirmed Russia's role as regional heavyweight.
The gathering in Astana, the Kazakh capital, is the latest in a long line of diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the nearly 6-year-old civil war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced half of Syria's population.
The talks are focused on shoring up a shaky cease-fire declared Dec. 30, not on reaching a larger political settlement. Syria's bitter divide was on vivid display as the delegates emerged from a closed, hour-long session marked by cold glances and sharp exchanges.
Syria's U.N. envoy Bashar Ja'afari said the opposition delegation represented "terrorist armed groups," and denounced the opening address delivered by the chief rebel negotiator, calling it "provocative" and "insolent."
The head of the rebel delegation, Mohammad Alloush, had described Syrian President Bashar Assad's government as a "terrorist" entity. He called for armed groups fighting alongside it, including the Lebanese Hezbollah, to be placed on a global list of terrorist organizations, according to a video leaked by opposition delegates.
---
Strong January storms stir destruction from coast-to-coast
NEW YORK (AP) — From California to the Deep South to the Northeast, millions of Americans were contending with death and destruction from damaging January weather. Flooding, high winds and suspected tornadoes have rousted people from their homes. A deadly storm system tore across the Deep South, a nor'easter lashed the East Coast and rainfall records fell in California.
Some more details on the wild weather:
DEEP SOUTH DEVASTATION
A powerful storm system that tore across the Deep South over the weekend killed 20 people, including 15 in south Georgia. Rescuers were going through stricken areas Monday, searching for possible survivors.
Patrick Marsh of the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 39 possible tornadoes were reported across the Southeast from early Saturday into Sunday evening.
---
Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hopes on Trump
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents expressed optimism Monday that President Donald Trump's early months in office would advance their cause as hundreds converged on the Kansas Statehouse to mark the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
Trump, inaugurated Friday, has promised to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court with what he has called a "pro-life" justice and has said he would sign anti-abortion measures approved by the Republican-controlled Congress. Even as GOP governors and legislatures enacted a raft of new anti-abortion laws over the past decade, the movement faced a big obstacle from Democrat Barack Obama's eight years as president.
"I have high expectations," said Karin Capron, a 69-year-old retired chemist from the Kansas City suburb of Mission who has been active in the anti-abortion movement for more than four decades. "The more hear about him (Trump), the more I think he can be very helpful to the pro-life movement."
Longtime anti-abortion activists mixed with private school students and joined prominent state officials at the annual Rally for Life, one day after the 44th anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade ruling.
The rally, which is regularly the largest annual political event at the Capitol in Topeka, was accompanied by worship services and workshops — a prelude to the movement's paramount event, the annual March for Life on Friday in Washington. The rally included prayers for Trump and seeking an end to abortion.
---
3 dogs give avalanche rescuers hope but 20 people missing
FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Italian emergency crews pulled three wiggling, white sheepdog puppies out Monday from under tons of snow and rubble at an avalanche-struck hotel, lifting spirits even as the search for 20 people still missing dragged on five days after the disaster.
Three more bodies were located, raising the death toll to nine, and the first survivors of the deadly avalanche were released from the hospital. Questions intensified, however, into whether Italian authorities underestimated the risks facing the snowbound resort in the hours before the deadly avalanche.
Five days after some 60,000 tons of snow, rocks and uprooted trees plowed into the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy, rescue crews were still digging by hand or with shovels and chainsaws in hopes of finding more survivors. An excavator reached the site, northeast of Rome, to speed up the search.
The discovery of the three Abruzzo sheepdog puppies in the boiler room raised spirits, even as rescuers located a ninth body.
Jubilant emergency crews carried the pups out in their arms, with one firefighter burying his face in the fluffy white fur to give the dog a kiss. The puppies were born last month to the hotel's resident sheepdogs, Nuvola and Lupo, and were prominently featured on the hotel's Facebook page. Their parents had found their own way out after the Wednesday afternoon avalanche.
---
Bush ready to leave intensive care; wife Barbara goes home
HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush is still suffering from pneumonia, but is well enough to leave the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital, doctors said Monday. His wife, Barbara, has been discharged from the same facility after completing treatment for bronchitis.
The 92-year-old former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14. Last week, he was breathing with the aid of a ventilator in the ICU, but doctors removed the breathing tube on Friday and by Monday were talking about the possibility that he could return home soon.
Dr. Amy Mynderse said at a news conference that the former president is "sitting up, watching TV and is waiting anxiously for his favorite oyster stew for lunch."
"He's on minimal oxygen, joking and laughing with the nurses and doctors," she said.
Dr. Clint Doerr said Bush was still coughing "a fair amount" but that if he continues to improve, he could be discharged from the hospital by Friday or over the weekend.
---
Caught napping: Baseball hitting, pitching sapped by jet lag
NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers say they've documented an unseen drag on major league baseball players that can wipe out home field advantage, make pitchers give up more home runs, and take some punch out of a team's bats.
The culprit: jet lag.
Travelers are well aware of the fatigue, poor sleep and other effects that can descend like a fog when their body clocks are out of sync with their surroundings. The new work adds to previous suggestions that professional athletes are no different.
Dr. Ravi Allada of Northwestern University said he and his colleagues wanted to study the effects of body clock disruptions on human performance. So they chose baseball, a game with plenty of performance measures gathered from hundreds of games a year, played by people who get little chance to settle in to new time zones when they travel.
They looked for jet lag's effects by analyzing 20 years' worth of Major League Baseball data. They found 4,919 instances of a team taking the field after crossing two or three time zones but without enough time to adjust. People generally need a day of adjustment for each time zone crossed.
