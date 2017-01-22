AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Analysis: Trump promises big change, picks small fights
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump won the White House promising big changes to the nation's economy, health care system and foreign policy.
He spent his first full day in office picking small fights.
Trump turned what was intended to be a bridge-building visit to the CIA on Saturday into a media-bashing session centered on what he saw as low-ball reports about the crowd size on Inauguration Day. He berated a magazine journalist by name for an inaccurate report about Oval Office decor that had been quickly corrected. Then, he dispatched his press secretary, Sean Spicer, to the White House briefing room to reinforce the message in an angry tirade that included false — and easy to fact-check — statements.
The day left no doubt that Trump will govern, at least for now, as he campaigned: fixating on seemingly minor issues, letting no perceived slight slip by unchallenged, and, sometimes, creating his own set of facts.
Indeed, some of Trump's remarks at CIA headquarters, with agency brass looking on, might well have come at one of his raucous campaign rallies. But this time, it was a memorial to fallen CIA agents that served as the backdrop for Trump's declaration that journalists are "the most dishonest human beings on Earth."
Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged.
"Welcome to your first day, we will not go away!" marchers in Washington chanted.
Many of the women came wearing pink, pointy-eared "pussyhats" to mock the new president. Plenty of men joined in, too, contributing to surprising numbers everywhere from New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles to Mexico City, Paris, Berlin, London, Prague and Sydney.
The Washington rally alone attracted over 500,000 people according to city officials — apparently more than Trump's inauguration drew on Friday. It was easily one of the biggest demonstrations in the city's history, and as night fell, not a single arrest was reported.
The international outpouring served to underscore the degree to which Trump has unsettled people in both hemispheres.
In midst of Aleppo wreckage, a Syrian family returns home
ALEPPO, Syria (AP) — The street looks as if it was hit by an earthquake and the bombed-out building in a former rebel-held northeastern neighborhood of Aleppo is deserted — except for the second-floor apartment where Abdul-Hamid Khatib and his family are staying.
There is no electricity or running water. The apartment windows are covered with nylon sheets and a hole caused by a shell in the sitting room wall is closed with a piece of metal, pierced by the exhaust pipe for the wood-burning heater.
Khatib and his family are the only occupants of the six-story building and they keep its main gate locked with a metal chain, fearing looters. At night, they fumble around the two-bedroom apartment with candles.
But the family has nowhere else to go.
The 56-year-old blacksmith had been jobless for months and could not afford to continue paying rent. He was worried their apartment in Aleppo's Ansari neighborhood would be completely looted if they stayed away.
At least 32 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India
NEW DELHI (AP) — An overnight passenger train derailed in southern India, killing at least 32 people and injuring 50 others in the latest accident to hit the country's massive, disaster-prone rail network.
Seven coaches of the Hirakand Express were thrown off the tracks around midnight Saturday, some landing on a goods train that was on a parallel track, said Divisional Railway manager Chandralekha Mukherji.
Rescue workers were trying to cut open the mangled coaches Sunday morning near the Kuneru railway station in the Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh state. The train was traveling between Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh state to Bhuvaneshawar in Orissa.
J.P. Misra, the chief press officer of the East Coast Railways, said that the toll could rise further as many people were still trapped. An investigation is underway.
In November, 146 people were killed when a packed passenger train derailed near the town of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh in the deadliest rail accident in the country in at least five years.
Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return
BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia's capital on Sunday was awaiting the arrival of the country's new leader and an era of democracy, hours after the authoritarian ruler flew of 22 years flew into exile with an extraordinary set of assurances from the international community.
Even as new President Adama Barrow remained in neighboring Senegal awaiting a triumphant return after a whirlwind political crisis sparked by his December election win, former leader Yahya Jammeh was guaranteed the right to come home.
A joint declaration issued shortly after Jammeh left by the United Nations, African Union and West African regional bloc said the bodies will work with Barrow's government to make sure Jammeh, his family and his close associates are not the target of punishment.
The unpredictable Jammeh, known for startling declarations like his claim that bananas and herbal rubs could cure AIDS, flew off late Saturday with a wave as supporters and soldiers wept. He was last seen flying toward Equatorial Guinea. The country is not a state party to the International Criminal Court.
Jammeh's dramatic about-face on his election loss to Barrow, at first conceding and then challenging the vote, appeared to be the final straw for the international community, which had been alarmed by his moves in recent years to declare an Islamic republic, leave the Commonwealth and leave the ICC.
4 dead mourned in Mississippi storm as living begin recovery
PETAL, Miss. (AP) — Cynthia Holland has to repair her liquor store. William Carey University has to find a place to hold classes. Michelle Kirk has to allay her 11-year-old daughter's anxieties while living in a damaged house.
And families will mourn four people who died after a tornado with winds above 136 mph tore a 25-mile path across southern Mississippi before dawn Saturday.
The Forrest County coroner identified the dead as Earnest Perkins, 58; Cleveland Madison, 20; David Wayne McCoy, 47 and Simona Cox, 72.
Monica McCarty lost her father — Perkins — who died in the same Hattiesburg trailer park where she and her boyfriend live. Madison, her son, was apparently crushed to death while in bed at her mother's house where he lived.
Standing amid the tornado's carnage, McCarty wept as her boyfriend, Tackeem Molley, comforted her.
Russia set to move closer to decriminalize domestic violence
MOSCOW (AP) — In Russia, giving one's spouse a slap is nothing extraordinary for many people. This week, the Russian parliament is expected to take a step closer toward decriminalizing it altogether.
Battery is a criminal offense in Russia, but nearly 20 percent of Russians openly say they think it is sometimes OK to hit a spouse or a child. In a bid to accommodate conservative voters, deputies in the lower house of parliament have given initial approval to a bill eliminating criminal liability for domestic violence that stops short of serious bodily harm or rape.
If the measure passes its second reading in the Duma on Wednesday, when the draft can be changed, approval in the third and final reading would be a foregone conclusion. From the Duma, it would proceed to the upper house, largely a rubber-stamp body, and then to President Vladimir Putin's desk.
Data on domestic violence in Russia are obscure, but Interior Ministry statistics show that 40 percent of all violent crimes in Russia are committed in family surroundings. In 2013, more than 9,000 women were reported to have been killed in incidents of domestic violence.
The bill stems from a Supreme Court ruling last summer to decriminalize battery that doesn't inflict bodily harm, but to retain criminal charges for those accused of battery against family members. Conservative activists objected, saying the ruling meant a parent spanking a child could be punished more harshly than a non-relative striking the child.
Italy rescue crews hold out hope of more hotel survivors
FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Rescue crews digging through an Italian hotel buried in an avalanche say there could be additional survivors more than three days after tons of snow came barreling down a mountainside.
Rescuers told reporters in the central Apennine mountains on Sunday morning there are air pockets in some of the Hotel Rigopiano's wreckage. But they haven't been able to reach all those areas yet.
Nine survivors from the Wednesday evening avalanche were located in air pockets inside the crushed hotel on Friday. Rescue officials say there are other spaces where some of the 23 people still missing might be found alive.
Five bodies have been recovered from the hotel's wreckage.
Rain is making the snow heavy and complicating the manual rescue operation. Officials say the risk of fresh avalanches is high.
Families lobby Malaysian minister to resume search for MH370
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Relatives of passengers and crew aboard the missing Malaysian airliner plan to present the Malaysian transport minister in Australia with letters urging that the search resume.
Sheryl Keen, a supporter of the international victims' advocacy group Voice370, said Sunday she plans to personally hand to Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai dozens of letters from relatives when Liow meets this week in the west coast city of Perth with his Australian counterpart Darren Chester.
Last week, Malaysia, Australia and China announced that the deep sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 had been suspended, perhaps forever, after a sonar scan of 120,000 square kilometers (46,000 square miles) of the Indian Ocean west of Australia failed to find any trace of the Boeing 777 that vanished on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board after flying far off course during a trip from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing.
Keen, who chairs her own support organization Aircrash Support Group of Australia, said she had yet to hear from the Malaysian Consulate in Perth whether she would be allowed a one-minute meeting with Liow on Sunday or Monday.
"The general content is urging him to continue the search," Keen said. "I do believe some of them are quite heartfelt and others are quite brief."
Crossing red lines: What's annoying Asian nations most?
How can you get under the skin of an Asian country? Diplomatic body searches, bomber flights, shrine statues and even doormats have set governments on edge.
Here's a nation-by-nation look at Asia's figurative, and in one case literal, sacred cows:
SOUTH KOREA
South Korea takes offense first, and most regularly, with Japan, largely over disputes stemming from Tokyo's 35-year colonization of the Korean Peninsula in the early 20th century.
