January 21, 2017 10:12 PM

At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

The Associated Press
HYDERABAD, India

At least 23 people were killed and 50 others injured after a passenger train derailed in southern India, railway officials said Sunday.

Seven coaches of the Hirakand Express were thrown off the tracks around midnight Saturday, some landing on a goods train that was on a parallel track, said Divisional Railway manager Chandralekha Mukherji.

Rescue workers were trying to cut open the mangled coaches Sunday morning near the Koneru railway station in the Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh state. The train was traveling between Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh state to Bhuvaneshawar in Orissa.

An investigation is under way. It was the latest accident on India's massive but poorly maintained railway network.

