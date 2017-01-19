Watchdog urges Pakistan to free 2 convicted journalists

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old Pause

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

1:29 Mississippi National Guardsmen heading to inauguration

0:29 Gulfport woman thanks family, neighbors for support after fire

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

0:40 Parents of Ja'Naya Thompson get news about daughter

1:52 Watch: Goal bonanza in Gulfport-Harrison Central

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

3:09 George County rolls over St. Martin