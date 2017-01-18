Man says Milwaukee's sheriff detained him for shaking head

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama Pause

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

1:55 Who knew there are so many batteries and light bulbs?

1:21 Harrison Central boys slam past Biloxi

0:40 Parents of Ja'Naya Thompson get news about daughter

1:35 OS mayor: "We're not seeing good faith" from proponents of B&B zoning change

2:12 Bernard Blackwell game showcases all star talent

1:29 Mississippi National Guardsmen heading to inauguration