10 Things to Know for Tuesday

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral Pause

1:25 Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade rolls through Biloxi

2:39 Biloxi names holiday 'Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day'

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

2:36 Looking back at ten years at 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

0:56 Are the live oaks in downtown Ocean Springs healthy?

1:49 Scott Walker seeks permit for Bed and Breakfast

1:56 Ammunition detonates after fire starts in Gulfport home