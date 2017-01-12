Small plane carrying gold cargo crashes in Zimbabwe

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games Pause

0:28 George County’s McKinnley Jackson among best freshmen in nation

2:13 Program allows elderly to keep their independence

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

0:56 Are the live oaks in downtown Ocean Springs healthy?

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

1:49 Scott Walker seeks permit for Bed and Breakfast

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's