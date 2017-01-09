UN experts: Rebels, criminals, some army exploit Congo gold

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera Pause

1:41 George County's Ron Renfroe talks Hoopsfest, region play

3:40 Is king cake the new pumpkin spice?

2:13 Program allows elderly to keep their independence

1:07 Cold outside but hot hoops action inside

1:37 Dixson the dog's families

1:38 Soldier gives over $8000 back to community

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

1:51 Ocean Springs Marshall Park attracting homeless