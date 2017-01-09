Nation & World

January 9, 2017 11:46 AM

Judge OKs lawsuit against disgraced order Legion of Christ

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island judge is allowing a lawsuit seeking millions of dollars to move forward against the disgraced Roman Catholic order the Legion of Christ.

The lawsuit by the anti-abortion group Americans United for Life says the Legion interfered with an inheritance the group should have received from a wealthy widow.

It says the Legion conspired to persuade the woman to cut the group from her will and instead give her entire $60 million fortune to the Legion. The group's lawyer says up to $6 million is at stake.

A spokesman says the Legion believes it acted appropriately.

It's one of several legal battles facing the Legion stemming from the fallout of a sexual abuse scandal. A church investigation found the order's founder sexually molested seminarians and fathered three children.

