January 9, 2017 5:06 AM

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

1. MERYL STREEP JABS PRESIDENT-ELECT

The actress, accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes, uses the occasion to chastise Donald Trump, without using his name.

2. WHERE BAD WEATHER IS ROLLING IN

Hundreds of homes are evacuated in Nevada as thunderstorms arrive as part of a massive winter storm that could be the biggest to slam the region in more than a decade.

3. a href='https://apnews.com/737aae0b9da94635bea9d93652a84e24/Hope,-Trump-upstage-'La-La-Land's'-moment-in-the-sun"LA LA LAND' DOMINATES GOLDEN GLOBES/a

Damien Chazelle's bright-hued Los Angeles musical takes home seven awards — a Golden Globes' record.

4. AP POLL: OBAMA FELL SHORT AS NATION'S LEADER

Less than half of Americans say they're better off or that Obama brought the country together in his eight years in office.

5. a href='https://apnews.com/c004837102d845cbac89199451549279/China's-poorest,-trying-to-stay-warm,-add-greatly-to-smog'WHY CHINA'S COAL HABIT WILL BE TOUGH TO BREAK/a

Many Chinese still burn coal for warmth — a dependence that points to the challenges Beijing faces in trying to curb the nation's choking smog.

6. NO LET-UP IN TENSION WITH PYONGYANG

With Trump getting ready to become president, North Korea is talking about launching an ICBM. Washington officials say they'll shoot down anything that threatens the territory of the U.S. or its allies.

7. IN TEHRAN, GRIEF AT DEATH OF EX-LEADER

Iranians pay respect to former Iranian President Rafsanjani as the nation observes three days of mourning.

8. a href='https://apnews.com/5c73697e007d4c828c440951ce309b38/Despite-redesign,-Camry's-reign-as-top-US-car-in-jeopardy'WHAT'S THREATENING TOYOTA'S BIG MONEY-MAKER/a

The Camry has ruled as the top-selling car in the U.S. for 15 years, but now it's under siege from the SUV craze.

9. SIXTEEN ARRESTED IN KARDASHIAN THEFT

Police in Paris link the suspects to the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

10. a href='https://apnews.com/26b1f378d5a344bdaccad04005436ae1/Saban's-%22process%22-gets-results,-but-is-hard-to-define'TIDE ROLLS BEHIND 'SABAN WAY'/a

Coach Nick Saban's system has carried Alabama to the brink of yet another national football championship.

