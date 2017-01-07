Mardi Gras season kicks off with cakes, street car rides

Cheryl Gerber, a member of the "Societe des Champs Elysee" rides the Rampart-St. Claude street car line, which just opened last fall, to commemorate the official start of Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Wearing masks and festive costumes, they honored their king and queen at a neighborhood bar and danced as a brass band played "Carnival Time," before boarding their red street car.
Mia Weakley, 11, sits on the lap of her godfather, Chuck Rogers, inaugural King "Societe des Champs Elysee," as they ride the Rampart-St. Claude street car line, which just opened last fall, to commemorate the official start of Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Wearing masks and festive costumes, they honored their king and queen and adults later reconnoitered at a neighborhood bar and danced as a brass band played "Carnival Time," after their red street car ride.
Chuck Rogers, left, and Kathleen Barrow, inaugural King and Queen of the "Societe des Champs Elysee" disembark the Rampart-St. Claude street car line next to a man sitting at a street car stop, to commemorate the official start of Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Wearing masks and festive costumes, they honored their king and queen at a neighborhood bar and danced as a brass band played "Carnival Time," before boarding their red street car.
Chuck Rogers, inaugural King of the "Societe des Champs Elysee" toasts after disembarking the Rampart-St. Claude street car line, to commemorate tonight's official start of Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Wearing masks and festive costumes, they honored their king and queen at a neighborhood bar and danced as a brass band played "Carnival Time," before boarding their red street car.
Chuck Rogers, left, and Kathleen Barrow, inaugural King and Queen of the "Societe des Champs Elysee" lead a crew of costumed revelers to board the Rampart-St. Claude street car line, which just opened last fall, to commemorate the official start of Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Wearing masks and festive costumes, they honored their king and queen at a neighborhood bar and danced as a brass band played "Carnival Time," before boarding their red street car.
The Elysian Brass Band performs as members of the "Societe des Champs Elysee" ride the Rampart-St. Claude street car line, which just opened last fall, to commemorate the official start of Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Wearing masks and festive costumes, they honored their king and queen at a neighborhood bar and danced as a brass band played "Carnival Time," before boarding their red street car.
Revelers of the "Societe des Champs Elysee" launch fireworks before boarding the Rampart-St. Claude street car line, which just opened last fall, to commemorate the official start of Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Wearing masks and festive costumes, they honored their king and queen at a neighborhood bar and danced as a brass band played "Carnival Time," before boarding their red street car.
Big Chief Kevin Goodwin, right, of the Mardi Gras Indian tribe "Flaming Arrows," talk to a member of the Elysian Brass Band, outside Buffa's Lounge, after members of the "Societe des Champs Elysee" rode the Rampart-St. Claude street car line, which just opened last fall, to commemorate the official start of Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Wearing masks and festive costumes, they honored their king and queen at neighborhood bars and danced as a brass band played "Carnival Time," before and after boarding their red street car.
Members of the "Societe des Champs Elysee" light fireworks on their way to a bar, after riding the Rampart-St. Claude street car line, which just opened last fall, to commemorate the official start of Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Wearing masks and festive costumes, they honored their king and queen at a neighborhood bar and danced as a brass band played "Carnival Time," before and after boarding their red street car.
Big Chief Kevin Goodwin, of the Mardi Gras Indian tribe "Flaming Arrows," walks to greet Members of the "Societe des Champs Elysee" after they rode the Rampart-St. Claude street car line, which just opened last fall, toast to commemorate the official start of Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Wearing masks and festive costumes, they honored their king and queen at a neighborhood bar and danced as a brass band played "Carnival Time," before boarding their red street car.
