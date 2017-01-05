Ex-Haiti rebel leader wanted in US arrested during talk show

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:39 Bay High-Biloxi should be a battle at Hoopsfest

0:53 Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28th Street

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

0:33 Rainy day shoppers