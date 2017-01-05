SKorean lawmaker accuses president of violating constitution

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet Pause

0:33 Rainy day shoppers

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:37 Dixson the dog's families

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

1:10 Get the facts on Type 2 Diabetes

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing