Trump Organization cancels business talks in 3 countries

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre Pause

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

1:20 The United States of Powerball

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive