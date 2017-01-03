The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney general nominee

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser Pause

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:37 Dixson the dog's families

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?