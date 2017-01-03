Autopsy set for decomposed body found in Detroit garage

0:33 Rainy day shoppers Pause

1:37 Dixson the dog's families

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

0:48 Fostering Secrets: The most secretive agency in Mississippi

0:24 Motorist crosses flooded road

2:01 Myles Brennan receives his Under Armour All-American jersey

0:39 Biloxi wreck injures one

1:29 Did a DHS caseworker really forge records to take away this woman's child?