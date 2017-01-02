Dozens of inmates killed in prison riot in northern Brazil

1:06 Coast children take part in New Years countdown Pause

2:44 Casino operators look back and ahead at Coast industry

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

2:56 Ocean Springs family going global to save 2-year-old Willow Cannan

1:00 Woman turns on camera as tornado moves through Kiln

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic