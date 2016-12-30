Nation & World

December 30, 2016 6:16 PM

The Latest: Obama family attends luau at friend's home

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

The Latest on President Barack Obama's family vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

2 p.m.

President Barack Obama and his family are attending a luau at his friend's home on Oahu's famed North Shore.

The first family's close friends and some White House staff are also attending the Friday afternoon gathering at Bobby Titcomb's Waialua residence.

Titcomb is Obama's longtime friend and has hosted luaus for the first family during their previous Hawaii vacations.

As the presidential motorcade drove through Waialua town, many people came out to their front yards to wave.

