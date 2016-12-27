Indian police say 2 killed, 38 injured in train accident

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

1:28 Victim rescued from overturned car

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:03 How a child makes their way through the Mississippi DHS system

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:14 Wynonna and The Big Noise sing 'Hallelujah' in Biloxi

2:46 Wild play hands Southern Miss C-USA title, celebration ensues

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves