Vera Rubin, who did pioneering work on dark matter, dies

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game. Pause

1:13 Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

1:29 Southern Miss QB talks injuries, final game

1:07 Sarah Thomas speaks about officiating on the NFL level