After Berlin attack, Europe weighs freedom against security

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:13 Driving D'Iberville's diverging diamond

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend