The Latest: Officer shot identified as Mike McClaughry

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

1:31 Meet the next bishop of Biloxi

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food

1:43 Gulfport man hopes whoever found his lost $2,000 does the right thing

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

1:04 St. John's uses Posada to anticipate Christmas

1:40 Watch Myles Brennan's drive to set Mississippi career TD record