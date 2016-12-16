Police officer in Washington state shot; suspect in custody

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food Pause

3:46 "He's reloading" 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:52 Charleston church shooting timeline

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

2:29 Dylann Roof's confession tape

1:43 Gulfport man hopes whoever found his lost $2,000 does the right thing

0:52 Navy seaman charged with capital murder in death of transgender woman

2:28 Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama

1:05 WATCH: MGCCC WR Brandon Martin talks about signing in SEC West