S. Koreans to rally for President Park's immediate removal

Large crowds are expected to gather in South Korea's capital to call for impeached President Park Geun-hye to immediately quit and press the Constitutional Court to formally remove her from office.
There is concern about demonstrators clashing with thousands of Park's supporters planning their own protest near the court on Saturday.
South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament last week voted to impeach Park over an explosive corruption scandal that saw millions protest over consecutive weekends.
Prosecutors accuse Park of colluding with a longtime confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowing her friend to manipulate state affairs.
The impeachment suspended Park's powers until the court rules whether she should permanently step down or be reinstated.
On Friday, lawmakers attempted to inspect records at the president's office but were denied entry.
