Israeli settlers reject compromise, brace for evacuation

A view of Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Local residents have rejected what looks to be a final compromise with the Israeli government and evacuation of the outpost in expected soon.
YOung Jewish settlers move barricades to block the entrance to Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Local residents have rejected what looks to be a final compromise with the Israeli government and evacuation of the outpost in expected soon.
Jewish settlers look out over the valley in Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Local residents have rejected what looks to be a final compromise with the Israeli government and evacuation of the outpost in expected soon.
Jewish settlers family walk in Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Local residents have rejected what looks to be a final compromise with the Israeli government and evacuation of the outpost in expected soon.
Jewish youth settlers gather around a bonfire in Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Local residents have rejected what looks to be a final compromise with the Israeli government and evacuation of the outpost in expected soon.
Young Jewish settlers gather by some barricades to block the entrance to Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Local residents have rejected what looks to be a final compromise with the Israeli government and evacuation of the outpost in expected soon.
