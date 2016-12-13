Nation & World

December 13, 2016 6:44 AM

Poster of Netanyahu with noose sparks probe and debate

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel's Justice Ministry says it has launched an investigation into a poster showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu behind a noose.

Ministry spokesman Noam Sharvit said Tuesday the probe was opened on suspicion that the poster incites to violence.

The poster was plastered on the wall of a hallway in Jerusalem's prestigious Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design. According to Israeli media, the school denied the poster, believed to be the work of a student, was political incitement, saying it was part of an "ongoing discourse on design, art and culture."

The poster, a riff on the "hope" poster from U.S. President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, sparked a debate over the limits of free expression. Culture Minister Miri Regev called for public funds to the art academy to be halted.

