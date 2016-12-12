2022 World Cup host Qatar loosens rules for migrant workers

1:05 26 miles of South Mississippi views at Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon Pause

2:09 OS police chief says night parade issue was blown out of proportion

1:13 Fireworks, lights and water make a Merry Christmas

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:45 Nail salons, liquor store among purchases with Moss Point Police Benefit Fund

1:28 Gulfport family remembers legacy of longtime Santa

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

1:34 'No fire, no disaster is going to stop the work of God'