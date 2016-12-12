China auto sales rise 17.2 percent in November

Auto sales in China rose 17.2 percent in November over a year ago, driven by explosive demand for SUVs, as automakers prepared for the end of a key tax break and a potential slump in demand.
An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said Monday that drivers in the world's biggest auto market bought 2.6 million cars, minivans and SUVs.
Beijing helped to shore up demand this year by cutting the sales tax but that is due to end Dec. 31. Industry analysts expect sales growth to cool to mid-single digits unless that break is extended.
Sales of SUVs jumped 41.5 percent in November over a year earlier to just over 1 million vehicles.
